Fort Collins seeks Volunteers to Serve on Landmark Preservation Commission

The City of Fort Collins is looking for volunteers to apply now to serve on the Landmark Preservation Commission.

Duties performed on the Commission involve preserving historic landmarks from designating sites, structure objects, or districts as landmarks to reviewing, approving, or rejecting plans for the construction, alteration, demolition, or relocation of any site, structure, object, or district. The decisions made by the Commission are final unless appealed to the Fort Collins City Council.

Applicants are required to have at least one year of residency within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area in addition to meeting the following background criteria to receive eligibility.

Per the City Code, this Commission requires four seats be held by members that are professionals in preservation-related disciplines, including, but not limited to:

Architecture

Architectural History

Archaeology

History

Urban Planning

American Studies

American Civilization

Cultural Geography

Cultural Anthropology

Applications are due no later than Monday, March 15.

For more information regarding serving on the Landmark Preservation Commission, including where to apply, visit: fcgov.com/boards