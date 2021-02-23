Letter to the Editor – Gerry Horak for Fort Collins Mayor

Gerry Horak is my choice for Fort Collins mayor in the April election because our city needs firm, experienced leadership — now more than ever.

Gerry is the sole, announced candidate capable of holding City staff accountable so Fort Collins is being led by those we elected, not those who were hired.

His track record in this area is solid. Although I don’t always agree with Gerry on policy, he has consistently done the hard work necessary to understand complex issues while listening and informing the public. He understands the importance of City Council — and not staff — setting the agenda.

Gerry has a long history of public service and was elected six times to represent the citizens of northwest Fort Collins, serving on the city council from 1981-1994. Gerry was the city’s Mayor from 1984-1985, Assistant Mayor 1983-1984, and Mayor Pro Tem 1993-1994. This great depth of experience provides him with an unparalleled historical viewpoint necessary in these difficult times. He has seen what works and what doesn’t.

While the other two candidates are good people, one doesn’t start in city government at the mayoral level. It’s also important to look at who is financially backing these candidates and why. Gerry is beholding to no one and never has been.

For these reasons and more, I urge you to support Gerry both financially and at the ballot box.