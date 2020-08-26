Fort Collins to Appeal Larimer County Decision on Electronic Billboard

The Fort Collins City Council voted to appeal a decision made by the Larimer County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, August 18 to allow the construction of an electronic billboard near southeast Fort Collins.

The billboard would have a two-sided digital display and is planned for the northwest corner of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road displaying commercial advertisements for businesses. Additionally, the decision by the Larimer County Board of Commissioners was made on Tuesday, July 28.

The property is in the Fort Collins Growth Management Area and is currently under the County’s jurisdiction, but is not within City limits. Nevertheless, the City is anticipating that the area will be eventually annexed.

“We respectfully disagree with the County’s decision to allow this billboard,” said Mayor Wade Troxell. “We feel the installation of this type of structure would have major undesirable consequences, and it does not reflect City standards and priorities, which have been developed over years of public input,” Mayor Troxell said.

The City’s concerns for the electronic billboard are as follows:

The Harmony Gateway Plan, which was developed through an 18-month public process, envisions a naturalistic gateway along this corridor and off-premise and electronic billboards are not consistent with this policy,

The billboard would create numerous negative effects on City natural areas and wildlife, particularly at Arapahoe Bend and Eagle View, and

The billboard conflicts with City and County land use codes relative to the height of the sign, size of the sign face, and frequency of the electronic message.

City Council unanimously voted to direct the City attorney to file an appeal in the Larimer County District Court to challenge the County’s decision. Furthermore, the process is in accordance with standard procedures for similar appeals.

For more information regarding the vote by City Council, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=7831