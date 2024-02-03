Fort Collins to Celebrate Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day on Feb. 9

Bundle up and grab your bike. Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is riding back to Fort Collins on Feb. 9.

The annual event, which draws thousands of cyclists from across the community, is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 9, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. More than a hundred businesses, organizations, and schools have teamed up with FC Moves, the transportation planning and implementation department of the City of Fort Collins, to promote the community’s shift away from driving to other modes of transportation.

“We are so grateful to all the local groups who support this event. Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day not only promotes a sense of community, it also helps shift the idea that the only way to get to wherever you want to go is in a car,” said Anna Kelso, Active Modes Specialist with FC Moves. “And this event is for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you ride twice a month or twice a day. We want everyone to know how great your commute can be when you ditch the car for another mode of transportation.”

Anyone using an ‘active mode’ of transportation, like biking, walking, scooting, or taking transit, is welcome to participate, whether they’re going to or from work or a different destination.

Breakfast stations will be open across the city from 7-9:30 a.m., with some locations featuring mechanics to give bikes a tune-up. Afternoon stations will be open from 4-6 p.m.

As morning stations close, the party will be starting up on Olive Street between Mason and College. The City will host a closing ceremony from 9:45-10:15 a.m. that will feature live music, special swag, and a celebration of nine local bicycle-friendly businesses recognized by the League of American Bicyclists for their efforts.

For more information on Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, including an official station map, visit www.fcgov.com/BTWD.