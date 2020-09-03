Fort Collins to Host Radon Test Giveaway

The City of Fort Collins is hosting a free radon test kit giveaway Sunday, September 6 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Hard-to-Recycle Materials Yard at the Timberline Recycling Center.

Radon is an invisible and odorless radioactive gas that occurs naturally and is the second leading cause of lung cancer. City staff will be providing one radon test kit per vehicle while supplies last.

City staff hosting the event will also be abiding by protocols to ensure the health and safety of the public, staff and volunteers.

All community members participating in the giveaway are encouraged to abide by the following procedures and guidelines:

Remain in the vehicle at all times.

Face coverings are required by all attendees. All staff and volunteers at the event will also have appropriate personal protective equipment.

Refrain from attending the event if symptoms of illness are being exhibited.

For more information regarding the giveaway event and the health risks of radon, visit: fcgov.com/radon