Fort Collins Utilities’ Affordability Programs Provide Resources During COVID-19

The City of Fort Collins is offering Utilities’ Affordability Programs to support customers with utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Collins Utilities kept utility services turned on regardless of payment since March when the initial outbreak began. Additionally, many programs have been expanded and financial assistance is available for customers that may require help paying their utility bills.

Furthermore, bill payment assistance is available for customers who are overdue on their utility bills. They may receive assistance twice until Wednesday, September 30 as long as they do not receive more than $1,500 total.

Available long-term assistance options for qualified customers are as follows:

Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) has extended the deadline for applications to Friday, July 31 (or until funds run out) and the assistance provided through LEAP has been expanded. If customers did not qualify for LEAP a few months ago, if their situation has changed due to COVID-19, they may reapply to see if they now qualify.

Income-Qualified Assistance Program (IQAP) provides reduced utility rates for utility customers who receive LEAP.

Medical Assistance Program is for utility customers with medically necessary electric equipment.

For more information regarding Utilities’ Affordability Programs, visit: http://www.fcgov.com/utilities-affordability or call 970-212-2900 to set up a payment arrangement and avoid late fees.