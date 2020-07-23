Fort Collins Vehicle Fleet Recognized Nationally

The City of Fort Collins was recognized as the number one fleet among the Leading Fleets at the Government Fleet Virtual Honors Celebration in June for their efficiency.

The award is co-produced by Government Fleet and the American Public Works Association. In addition to efficiency, the award recognizes public-sector fleets for their leadership and vision.

“The City’s leadership has set a vision and established policies that have given us the opportunity to try new things, which has helped us become a leader in many fleet-related initiatives,” said Tracy Ochsner, Operation Services assistant director for the City of Fort Collins.

The City’s Fleet Services division manages more than 1,400 vehicles from Transfort buses to police cruisers, snowplows and more. Fleet Services also includes four maintenance facilities and nine fuel sites. Currently, Fort Collins is ranked seventh in the 100 Best Fleets and eighth in the Government Green Fleet awards.

The City has been using alternative fuel vehicles since the early 1980s and was chosen for its environmental initiatives. The City’s fleet consists of 40 all-electric vehicles and 191 vehicles using compressed natural gas.

“Having alternative fuel vehicles in our fleet means we are showcasing how it can be done for other organizations with fleets. This is part of our EV Readiness Roadmap and in alignment with our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Michelle Finchum, Interim Climate Program Manager for the City of Fort Collins.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com