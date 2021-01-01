Fort Collins Website Updated for Improved Mobile Experience

The City of Fort Collins has made updates to its website recently to improve navigation, make common tasks easier for users to access, and increase mobile users’ overall experience.

The City’s website receives most of its traffic from mobile devices instead of desktop or laptop computers. Mobile devices differ from desktop and laptop computers with smaller screens, slower networks, and more than often touch-enabled.

Design updates to the City’s website are as follows:

A look and feel on smartphones that is similar to a native app experience

Pages that load faster on slower cell networks

Simplified navigation that makes better use of smaller screens

Menus and links that are more easily accessible on touch-enabled devices

Those who visit the City’s website from a desktop computer will benefit from the new design and improved navigation to conduct business with the City. The website also has broad support for all modern browsers and assistive technologies for users with sight issues.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins, including to view the website, visit: www.fcgov.com