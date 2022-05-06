Free Wood Mulch Available to City of Fort Collins Community

The City of Fort Collins Forestry Division will provide free wood mulch to the Fort Collins community on Saturday, May 7, and Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to 3 pm at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road.

Loading assistance will be provided onsite by City personnel using a front-end loader. Visitors should bring their own open-top vehicle or trailer and will be responsible for covering their loads upon departure from the facility. Please note, that this offer is not available to commercial businesses.

The Forestry Division began recycling all City-owned tree debris produced by tree maintenance operations in 2009 and has been working since then to keep this material out of landfills. Each year, the Division provides free wood mulch to the community through Free Mulch Day in the spring and throughout the year at two self-load sites, Timberline Recycling Center and The Gardens on Spring Creek. The mulched material is also utilized on City capital improvement projects, in City Parks, as well as on Poudre School District properties.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/forestry or call 970.221.6660.