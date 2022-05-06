Today’s Weather: 5/6/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|43
|81
|48
|Berthoud
|1
|48
|81
|48
|Fort Collins
|5
|45
|81
|50
|Greeley
|1
|46
|82
|48
|Laporte
|1
|46
|79
|51
|Livermore
|14
|51
|61
|42
|Loveland
|0
|48
|81
|50
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|51
|63
|44
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|18
|57
|66
|46
|Wellington
|0
|44
|79
|47
|Windsor
|2
|47
|81
|48
|*As of May 6, 2022 7:15am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment