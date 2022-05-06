Today’s Weather: 5/6/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 43 81 48
Berthoud 1 48 81 48
Fort Collins 5 45 81 50
Greeley 1 46 82 48
Laporte 1 46 79 51
Livermore 14 51 61 42
Loveland 0 48 81 50
Red Feather Lakes 16 51 63 44
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 18 57 66 46
Wellington 0 44 79 47
Windsor 2 47 81 48
*As of May 6, 2022 7:15am

