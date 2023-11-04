Get Involved: Loveland Public Library Seeks New Board Members for 2024

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

The Loveland Public Library is more than just a building filled with books; it’s a vibrant hub that connects and enriches our diverse community. If you’re eager to make a real impact and play a crucial role in fostering equal access to library services, advocating for our library’s mission, and promoting exciting programs, the Library Advisory Board wants you!

Community Collaboration at Its Best

The Library Advisory Board is the beating heart of community involvement and decision-making at the Loveland Public Library. It’s a place where passionate individuals come together to shape the future of this cherished institution. If you’re looking for an opportunity to give back, this might be exactly what you’re searching for.

A Vision for a Better Community

Are you a visionary who sees the library as a vital resource for an ever-growing, informed, and inspired population? Do you believe in the power of free and equal access to knowledge and information? Your passion aligns perfectly with what the Library Advisory Board represents.

Embrace the Opportunity

Serving on the Library Advisory Board is your chance to make a tangible difference in the Loveland community. It’s an opportunity to advocate for our library’s vital role in education, entertainment, and community building. Whether you’re a seasoned speaker or just beginning to find your voice, your enthusiasm for our library’s unique programs and engagement opportunities is invaluable.

Apply Now

Applications for the Library Advisory Board are open from October 1 to November 1, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to contribute to Loveland’s thriving library community. Apply now at www.lovlib.org/libraryboard.

Get Involved

The Library Advisory Board meetings are held at 5:00 pm on the third Thursday of every month, starting in 2024. Service terms are three years long, and your journey towards enriching the community begins on January 1, 2024.

Join us in shaping the Loveland Public Library’s future. Your dedication and vision can help ensure a brighter, more connected Loveland community. We look forward to welcoming you to the Library Advisory Board!