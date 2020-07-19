Groome Transportation to Resume Shuttle Services

Groome Transportation is reopening its operations Northern Colorado and Wyoming Wednesday, July 29 to provide transportation to the community.

The company provides scheduled transportation services in over 120 cities connecting them to 13 major hub airports such as Denver International Airport. Additionally, Groome Transportation’s services extend to hospitals and universities throughout the United States.

“We’re very excited to reopen our operations in Northern Colorado and Wyoming,” said Vince Groome, CEO of Groome Transportation. “We’ve been a part of the community since 2008 and look forward to welcoming back customers and employees in July,” said Vince.

Changes Groome has made for the safety and comfort of its customers and employees are as follows:

Fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant which is effective against coronaviruses.

Making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe downs of high touch surfaces.

Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle and blocking certain seats.

Requiring all drivers to wear face masks.

Requiring all passengers to wear face masks or appropriate face covering of their noses and mouths.

Facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle.

Training all Groome employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The new policies and procedures we’ve put in place will ensure we continue to provide the safest possible travel experience to and from the Denver airport,” said Vince.

For more information regarding Groome Transportation, visit: groometransportation.com/travel-updates