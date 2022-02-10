Happening in Wellington: Updates from the Town of Wellington

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

What is happening in the Town of Wellington this February?

Community Activities Commission (CAC) announced events for the year. They are looking for volunteers, so reach out if interested:

April 16 is the Town Easter egg hunt

June 4 is the Town Wide Yard sale

June 11 is the Town Clean Up

July 4 is the Fourth of July Celebration

September 17 is the Town Clean Up

October 31 is the Halloween event

November 5 is the Veterans Day Event

December 2 is the Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 3 is the Parade of Lights

February board meetings and upcoming election:

Board of Trustee Meetings is February 8 and February 22 at 6:30 PM at the Leeper Center. There is a Work Session on February 15. The February 8 Trustee meeting will include possible utility rate change adoptions. One can attend in person or via Zoom. There is more information on this topic found at http://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/501/Utility-Rate-Update.

The Planning Commission meets on February 7 at 6 PM.

The Parks Advisory Board meets on February 9 at 6 PM.

The Board of Adjustments meets on February 24 at 7 PM.

The Community Activities Commission meets next on March 1 at 5 PM.

The Town of Wellington Municipal Election is right around the corner – April 5, 2022. Now is the time to register, update, or confirm your voter registration. To update your voter registration, visit sos.state.co.us.

There are three candidates running for mayor and eight candidates running for the three open trustee positions. Stay tuned for more information on the following candidates:

Mayor

Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis

Calar Chaussee

Ashley Macdonald

Trustee

Brian Mason

David Wiegand

Lisa Chollet

Lowrey Moyer

Melanie Murphy

Shirrell Tietz

Tim Whitehouse

Wyatt Knutson

Name and Track the Snowplow

The Town is looking for help in Naming the Snowplows! Students from Rice and Eyestone Elementary have submitted names, and you get to help choose the winner. Vote for your favorite name at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJ5cl2kToF8oMInl0kdRNh0j0SF3vjG-qiICNry5um3PY-Vg/viewform

Not only do you have the opportunity to help name the plow, but you can now access real-time plow tracking. There is a link on the town website and social media page that shows where the plow is during snow events. The map displays highlighted routes of the plow and a line color change that indicates how much time has passed since the last plow.

Water Conservation Grant Awarded to Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington was awarded the WaterNow Alliance Project Accelerator grant. This grant provides the Town with 250 hours (valued at $25,000) of professional support from WaterNow’s expert staff in water conservation and communication strategies. This project aims to develop a personalized water conservation campaign that is specific to Wellington’s needs and can be used for awareness and outreach for years to come.

The Wellington Public Library announcements.

Storytime is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, and February 22 at 10:15 am and 11:15 am. They will be closed for President’s Day.

The library shared to keep an eye out for upcoming events. These include a Chess and Board Game club, After-school maker space, and art classes. Follow the library’s social media pages to stay up-to-date.

Wellington Recreation announced Spring program registration is now open!

Sign up today for:

Youth Soccer

Youth Flag Football

Start Smart Soccer

Start Smart Flag Football

Adult Softball

Adult Kickball

Intermediate Baseball

Art Classes

Fitness Classes

Cheer

Registration Link: wellingtoncolorado.gov

Visit the Town of Wellington website for more information at wellingtoncolorado.gov.