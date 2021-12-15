High Winds and Snow Come to Northern Colorado

December 15, 2021 — 9:39 am
The sunrise was beautiful today with calm conditions in Bellvue.
Just after sunrise, however, the wind began — with gusts exceeding 50 miles-per-hour recorded at the Laramie Regional Airport, and gusts around 30 miles-per-hour recorded at the Fort Collins Regional Airport.
Conditions throughout Northern Colorado quickly changed bringing wind and snow to the mountains and drizzle along the foothills and urban areas.
High Wind and Red Flag warnings were issued beginning at 8 am and ending at 5 pm for most areas throughout the front range and mountains (Fire Weather Zones 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 243, 244, 245, 247, and 249). Northern Colorado Fire Zones were included in the Red Flag Warning (Larimer and Weld counties).
According to the National Weather Service, “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…. or will shortly. A combination of strong winds… low relative humidity… and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”
Download the fire zones map for the entire state of Colorado at: https://www.weather.gov/media/pimar/FireZone/co_firezone.pdf
Weather stations in Northern Colorado reported the following conditions (as of 9:30 am). Stronger winds are expected throughout the day. The wind is expected to calm down after sunset.
|City / Town
|Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|8
|44
|46
|12
|Berthoud
|2
|45
|47
|15
|Fort Collins
|6
|45
|48
|19
|Greeley
|5
|40
|46
|12
|Laporte
|8
|47
|45
|20
|Livermore
|18
|36
|38
|24
|Loveland
|2
|42
|47
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|33
|27
|28
|16
|Rustic/Rist Canyon
|30
|28
|30
|20
|Wellington
|16
|45
|47
|17
|Windsor
|4
|43
|48
|14
