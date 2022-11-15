Holiday Lights Begin Illuminating in Old Town Square

The holiday light display has been illuminated in Old Town Square.

An annual tradition in Fort Collins, the downtown holiday lights are installed each year as part of a collaborative effort between the City’s Parks Department, the Downtown Development Authority, and contract partner SavATree, LLC, who help to install and remove the lights from more than 334 trees in the downtown core.

A time-intensive process, the installation of the holiday lights begins in September and takes about six weeks to complete. There are more than 65,000 individual lights placed in trees throughout Old Town, which will be illuminated each evening from November 4 through early February.

“The activation of the holiday lights is one of my favorite activities to be involved in every year,” says Parks Director Mike Calhoon. “The mood is always one of celebration and excitement, and it showcases not only the beautiful downtown we all get to enjoy but also the hard work of our staff and community partners.”

For more information regarding the lighting ceremony, visit fcgov.com/downtown-holiday-lights.