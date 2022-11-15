Annual Loveland Valentine’s Day Group Wedding to be Hosted on the Ice at Colorado Eagles Hockey Game 

Colorado’s own Sweetheart City will once again be offering couples the chance to get married or renew their vows in a group celebration of love. “The Loveland Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony” has taken place for 6 years. So far over 300 people have been married or renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day in Loveland at this event!

2023 brings yet another change in venue to offer couples a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get married ON THE ICE! Partnering with The Colorado Eagles, MBD Marketing & Events, along with support from local Loveland businesses, the chamber, and the city, are keeping love alive and giving couples a memorable wedding experience.

“It’s so exciting to host this long-standing Loveland tradition for the first time on our ice as part of the Eagles 20th Anniversary season” -Gavin Riches, Executive Vice President, Colorado Eagles.

Tickets go on sale November 1, 2022, and will be capped, as wedding registration includes tickets to the Eagles hockey game. Event information and tickets are available at ValentinesDayInLoveland.com .

The cost is just $140 per couple and includes a memorable experience, customized ceremony & music, along with gifts! The event is hosted by My Big Day Marketing & Events, with the support of many City and local small business partners who care about spreading the love on Valentine’s Day in the Sweetheart City.

Say “I DO” for the first time or again and again at The Loveland Valentine’s Day and Vow Renewal Ceremony!

The Loveland Valentine’s Day Group Wedding is brought to you by MBD Marketing & Events and is supported by The Colorado Eagles, Visit Loveland, and the Loveland Chamber.