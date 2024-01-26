House Committee Passes Bill to Expand Wildfire Prevention Awareness

The House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee recently passed legislation to expand wildfire prevention efforts through community education. HB24-1024 , sponsored by Representatives Tammy Story and Elizabeth Velasco, passed by a vote of 10-2.

“When it comes to reducing wildfire risk, we need every Coloradan, whether they live in the foothills, forested areas or rural areas, to know how they can protect their homes and businesses,” said Rep. Tammy Story, D-Conifer. “This legislation ensures communities receive information on effective wildfire mitigation strategies, such as reducing vegetation and fire fuels within 5 feet of our homes. Combating wildfires begins with good mitigation, and this bill also continues the Colorado State Forest Service’s efforts to educate Coloradans about these effective strategies.”

“We’re taking steps to reduce destructive wildfires and protect our communities, businesses and homes,” said Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs. “Colorado’s rural and mountain communities like mine are some of the most at-risk for wildfire damage, and this legislation extends an education and outreach campaign to increase residential mitigation efforts. Reducing wildfire risk in our backyards begins with awareness, and this legislation shares important tactics to help Coloradans protect their homes in the wake of a wildfire.”

HB24-1024 would require the Colorado State Forest Service to continue its enhanced wildfire outreach campaign through 2027, as well as other outreach efforts that increase awareness of wildfire risk mitigation in the wildland-urban interface.