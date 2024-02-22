How Your County Works, Apply for Larimer County 101

Applications open now, Spring 2024 class

Who maintains the road and bridge I drive on every day? Where does my trash go? Is the restaurant I’m going to eat at safe?

Find answers to how these and other vital public services are provided to all Larimer County residents in a free, 10-week class, Larimer County 101. Whether you live within a city, town, or outside those jurisdictions, Larimer County provides many services you use every day.

LC101 is an interactive class accepting applications for the Spring 2024 session. The class meets on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from March 21 to May 23, 2024.

LC101 introduces class members to how Larimer County services are provided to residents by the people who provide those services. Class members get to interact with elected officials and staff during the course.

Class members learn about the county budget, property taxes, elections, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder, Assessor, Treasurer, Sheriff, District Attorney, Coroner, land use, building roads and bridges, human services, public health, solid waste, community corrections, and more.

Classes are held in different locations to keep the experience fresh, and class members tour facilities like The Ranch Events Complex, Horsetooth Area Information Center, Behavioral Health, Community Corrections, Emergency Management, and Larimer County Landfill.

To register for the class, visit www.larimer.gov/LC101.