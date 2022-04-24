Human Bean Northern Colorado Hosts Food Drive to Help Neighbors in Need

Human Bean Northern Colorado is encouraging the community to spring clean their pantries by donating any unopened and non-expired items to those in need. All Human Bean Northern Colorado locations are accepting donations from April 17 through 30. Customers who donate five or more items will receive a free 20-ounce drink on the Human Bean app.

Donations will be distributed between Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Weld Food Bank. Most needed items include canned beans, canned meats, canned soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned tomatoes, dried beans, grains, nut butter, cereals, pasta, apple sauce, quinoa, honey, broths, oats, jelly, and protein bars.

Fort Collins Rescue Mission has been serving the most vulnerable in the community since 2012. They serve to help restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness and addiction through emergency services like meals and shelter, and long-term, life-changing programs. To learn more about Fort Collins Rescue Mission, visit fortcollinsrescuemission.org.

Located in Greeley, Weld Food Bank serves to lead and engage the community in the fight against hunger. Last year, Weld Food Bank provided over 14.6 million pounds of food to the hungry in Weld County. To learn more about the non-profit organization, visit weldfoodbank.org/.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

You can view the Mobile Coffee Truck’s schedule at humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/.