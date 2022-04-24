Severance Town Clean Up Day

Don’t let that unwanted stuff keep piling up in the basement, the garage, or behind the shed. Saturday, April 30 is Town of Severance Clean-Up Day, and it’s FREE to all residents!

Free wood chip mulch will be available for pick up by residents at Lakeview Park starting at 10 am, 1st come – 1st serve. Loading on your own.

Smart Document Management will be in front of the Town Hall from 10 am-12 pm collecting shredding.

Curbside trash pickup begins at 7 am; please ensure items are out by then.

NOTE: Please DO NOT use the rolling carts provided by your trash company for Clean-Up Day. They will not be emptied.

Place your bagged household waste, yard waste, bundled & tied branches/tree limbs, and larger items on the curb for pickup.

Note: ALL items must be less than 4’ in length and weigh no more than 50 lbs.

Roll-offs for bigger items such as furniture, appliances, and heavy construction will be in the Town Hall South parking lot. THESE ITEMS MUST BE TAKEN TO THE ROLL-OFF LOCATION AND NOT PLACED CURBSIDE.

Clean out your medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – your unneeded prescription drugs. Police officers will be at Town Hall to collect your prescription drugs for DEA National Prescription drug take-back day. From 10 am-2 pm

The following items will not be taken and cannot be disposed of: Cleaning products, paints/solvents, batteries, aerosols, petroleum products (gasoline, motor oil/oil filters), refrigerators, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, tires, TVs/monitors, computers, any type of electronics, or any potentially hazardous materials.

For additional information or questions, contact the Town of Severance at 970-686-1218.