I-25 North Express Lanes Project to Permanently Close Part of Frontage Road

The I-25 Express Lanes Project will permanently close the eastern I-25 frontage road between Weld County Road 44 and the intersection of Valley Road Monday, July 27 to allow expansion and additional lanes on I-25.

Construction on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project will take place Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5:30 pm occasionally closing lanes overnight from 9 pm to 5 am. Through access will no longer be available and the Berthoud Park and Ride will close for one week starting Monday, July 27. Additionally, the lot will be relocated and accessible from Weld County Road 44 prior to being relocated to its final site.

The project’s construction is currently taking place from Berthoud to Johnstown on southbound I-25 on the I-25 bridge over Little Thompson River near CO 56. Speed reductions to 65 mph will be implemented for motorists along with minor lane shifts, temporary concrete barriers and median bridgework. Commuters are encouraged to follow posted sinage in the area and expect delays during scheduled work hours.

Tips to help commuters stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones are as follows:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

The construction on the Berthoud to Johnstown piece is projected to be completed in 2023.

For more information regarding the project including most current travel updates, visit: www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25 or call 720 593-1996