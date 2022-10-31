Immediate Needs Grants, a Welcome Relief

Many in our community needed a lifeline to help them weather the effects of the COVID pandemic. That lifeline was made possible by American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] Immediate Needs Grants [ING] funding which Larimer County received and distributed to our community to help get through and support the post-COVID recovery in many ways.

Over $31 Million in Immediate Needs Grant funding was distributed to small businesses and non-profits

that fall into three categories:

-Health Impacts recovery, $673,000.

-Economic impact recovery, $2.26 million.

-Improvements to help prevent future pandemics, $167,500.

The pandemic affected our community in many ways including food insecurity, housing, childcare, public health, and small businesses. The ING grants have served as a bridge to recovery in these areas and much more.

Explore the programs and read the stories of how these ING funds helped many in our community to help each other and recover by visiting https://es.larimer.gov/budget/frf/immediate-needs-grants-stories.