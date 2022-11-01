Agreement Will Allow for Smoother Transfer From Community College to the University—Saving Students Money

Front Range Community College and Colorado State University now offer a specialized transfer program that will make transferring to CSU easier for FRCC hospitality management students who want to complete their bachelor’s degree.

The new hospitality management transfer program gives FRCC students who successfully complete the college’s Associate of Arts degree—and are admitted to CSU’s program—a clear path to transfer to CSU as a junior to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“This partnership will make transferring to CSU simpler and more streamlined for our hospitality students,” said Teresina Davie, FRCC hospitality faculty and program director. “Our students can save money by doing the first two years of their coursework at FRCC—at a significantly lower cost. “They can then seamlessly transfer to CSU for their junior and senior years where they’ll be well prepared for their upper-level courses to complete a Bachelor of Science degree.”