Increase in Food Security Services Expected as SNAP Reduces

SNAP households will see a reduction in their benefits following federal action to end emergency allotments in February. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 Congress initiated a temporary boost to SNAP benefits, increasing monthly payments by approximately $90 a person for SNAP recipients.

As benefits return to pre-pandemic amounts in March, leaders at the Larimer County Food Bank say this will pose challenges for many SNAP households. The amount reduced will be based on household size and income. The reductions could equate to a loss of $360 per month for a family of four.

With nearly 33,000 people in Larimer County facing food insecurity, Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani said that due to this change, the nonprofit anticipates a greater need for its services.

“We know that this change will impact the most vulnerable people in our community, including children and seniors,” Pezzani said. “The Food Bank can’t fight hunger alone. Support from our community will play an important role in responding to these needs.”

The reduction comes at a time when families are grappling with increased food prices in grocery stores. The USDA reported that food prices rose nearly 10% in 2022. Many clients are already using the Food Bank to supplement more than 50% of their groceries after SNAP benefits.

To help Food Bank clients be best prepared for this federal decision, the Food Bank’s SNAP Outreach Team has been working to share this information with those who will be impacted. The Food Bank offers a variety of hunger-relief programs to provide free, nutritious food to people in our community. The Food Bank encourages those needing additional support to learn more about the Food Bank’s programs. To learn more, those interested can visit the Food Bank’s website at foodbanklarimer.org.

SNAP recipients can learn more by visiting the Food Bank’s SNAP webpage to find additional information and resources. Visit foodbanklarimer.org/snap. Those interested in supporting the Food Bank’s hunger-relief efforts in Larimer County can volunteer or contribute financially.