United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive Summer Scholarship Open

United Way of Larimer County is accepting applications for the 2023 WomenGive Summer Scholarship through 10 am Monday, March 27. The funding is open to all single mothers living in Larimer County pursuing postsecondary education.

“For more than 17 years, WomenGive has led the charge in providing support and financial assistance through child care scholarships to single mothers,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President & CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The average cost of child care in Larimer County is more than $1,200 per month, per child. Access to affordable child care is a challenge in our community and a key focus of our work.”

WomenGive helps families achieve economic mobility, allowing them to focus on their studies and know their children receive high-quality care in a safe environment. Scholarships are available to new and returning applicants three times a year during the fall, spring, and summer semesters. The scholarships are paid directly to the provider and cover the cost of direct care services per child when the student (mother) is enrolled in classes.

Since its inception, United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive program has awarded 857 childcare scholarships to 342 single mothers, supported 412 local children, and celebrated 134 program graduates. For eligibility criteria, information on how to apply, and more, visit uwaylc.org.