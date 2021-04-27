Jefferson/Linden Intersection to Close Next Week and Walnut/Linden Reopens to Traffic

As work progresses on the first phase of renovations to Linden Street, construction crews will move the focus of the project from the Walnut Street end of downtown Linden Street to Jefferson Street. This project will renovate the section of Linden Street between Jefferson Street and Walnut Street. The Conceptual Design Phase, completed in 2014, recommends transforming this section of Linden into a “convertible street,” which is a roadway that can be closed to vehicular and bicycle traffic and transformed into a pedestrian gathering space during specialty events.

To accomplish this, the City is planning significant urban design and landscaping improvements, gateway elements, roadway/pedestrian improvements, and utility improvements. The overall project budget is $3.5 million, with the design performed in 2019. Construction was originally planned for 2020 but had been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses on Linden Street, Walnut Street, and Old Firehouse Alley are open and will continue to have access at all times. The intersection of Walnut and Linden Streets, which has been closed to traffic since March, reopened Friday afternoon, April 16.

Traffic will still be permitted on the rest of Walnut and Linden streets up to the work zone. Parking on Walnut Street will not be substantially affected by this closure, and pedestrians will be permitted to cross both Walnut and Linden streets just outside the work zone. The closure will allow for a reconstruction of the intersection, which is part of the larger Linden Street Renovation project.

All work on Linden Street is expected to be complete by end of May. Work being performed this spring will substantially reduce impacts when the rest of the Linden Street Renovation project is completed at a later date. For more information about the Linden Street project, visit fcgov.com/lindenstreet.