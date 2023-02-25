Junior League of Fort Collins Women’s Conference Offers Inspiration, Education and Networking

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

The Junior League of Fort Collins will host its third annual Women’s Conference on March 4 in Johnstown.

This year’s conference theme, “It Starts With a Woman: Leadership. Community. Purpose.” focuses on all of the ways women can make an impact both in their own lives and in their communities.

The event is a day of leadership, networking, and personal development featuring a dynamic group of local speakers and panelists.

Attendees will hear from women with diverse life experiences, covering topics like tapping into creativity, increasing mindfulness, and developing leadership skills. Speakers include a former Olympic athlete, local entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and more. Four panelists will discuss experiences working in male-dominated industries.

“The Junior League of Fort Collins is excited to be bringing this group of women together for a day of inspiration, education, and connection,” said Morgan Gleasman, Junior League of Fort Collins President. “We’ve developed this event to provide tools to women in Northern Colorado who want to make an impact in their community.”

As a fundraiser for the Junior League of Fort Collins proceeds from this event support local community programs that benefit women and children, including:

Junior League of Fort Collins Career Closet – provides school- and work-appropriate clothing to hundreds of women per year at no cost to them.

Hunger Initiative partnership with the Food Bank of Larimer County – delivers tens of thousands of snacks each year to kids in need.

The event is presented by Nutrien and hosted at High Country Beverage, 4200 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Johnstown.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $65 and include breakfast, lunch, and networking happy hour. Tickets are available for purchase at www.jlfortcollins.org.

The event page is located here: jlfortcollins.org/jlfc-events/ womens-conference

The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. More information is available at www.jlfortcollins.org.

