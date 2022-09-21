Lane and Sidewalk Closures to Impact W. 29th Street Traffic Through January 2023

The City of Loveland has closed the south eastbound lane of West 29th Street east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive along with the adjacent sidewalk through January 2023 for capital construction improvements to a sewer lift station.

Pedestrians traveling on the sidewalk will be directed to cross to the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive to the west and North Garfield Avenue to the east of the closure. Bicyclists should merge with traffic or find alternate routes.

This lane closure is necessary due to the close proximity of the lift station to the West 29th Street right-of-way, adjacent residential properties, and the outlet canal of Lake Loveland. The closure provides a safe area for the contractor to enter and exit the construction site, stage materials, and equipment and execute construction activities.

The 29th Street sewer lift station is in need of rehabilitation due to aging infrastructure. The lift station is critical for collections and pumping wastewater flows away from the area, especially because of the proximity to residential housing and Lake Loveland. The improvements will increase reliable wastewater service for years to come.