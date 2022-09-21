Today’s Weather: 9/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy in the morning with showers during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see rain early…then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 9 59 66 48 Berthoud 2 59 66 50 Fort Collins 3 57 66 50 Greeley 0 58 64 50 Laporte 2 59 66 49 Livermore 10 60 62 46 Loveland 2 59 66 50 Red Feather Lakes 2 52 56 43 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 60 67 50 Wellington 0 59 65 48 Windsor 0 60 65 50 *As of September 2022 9:00 am