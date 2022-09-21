Today’s Weather: 9/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy in the morning with showers during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see rain early…then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|59
|66
|48
|Berthoud
|2
|59
|66
|50
|Fort Collins
|3
|57
|66
|50
|Greeley
|0
|58
|64
|50
|Laporte
|2
|59
|66
|49
|Livermore
|10
|60
|62
|46
|Loveland
|2
|59
|66
|50
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|52
|56
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|60
|67
|50
|Wellington
|0
|59
|65
|48
|Windsor
|0
|60
|65
|50
|*As of September 2022 9:00 am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment