Larimer Childcare Fund Launches New Scholarships

$350,000 in funding will be available for families living in Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County and the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County are partnering to offer a one-stop shop for local families to access both childcare providers and financial scholarships through the integration of the Larimer Childcare Fund and the Larimer Childcare Connect platform. The launch of this online platform has been a collaborative effort with childcare providers, and public and nonprofit partners. The expansion of United Way’s Childcare Fund will provide ongoing funding for the scholarships to help ensure that all children in Larimer County have access to quality care.

“This partnership is an incredible step on our journey to create a single access point for families seeking childcare in Larimer County,” said Christina N. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

“We are so excited about our work with United Way to further our organizational mission of increased access and equity in the early childhood sector. Families deserve quality care and Larimer Childcare Connect gets us one step closer to making that a reality for all families in our community.”

The Larimer Childcare Fund will distribute approximately $350,000 in scholarship funding to local families through the Larimer Childcare Connect online portal. The site is mobile-friendly, and applications will be available in both English and Spanish from April 4 to April 25. Eligibility and awards are determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Access to quality early childcare directly intersects our key priority areas of youth and education and financial stability and is vital to a healthy community, stable workforce and thriving economy,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The expansion of our Larimer Childcare Fund is our latest effort to not only provide financial support but also to help increase families’ choice in accessing affordable care in Larimer County.”

Building on the success of United Way’s Women Give program that provides childcare scholarships to single mothers returning to school, the expansion of the Larimer Childcare Fund will support families in a variety of employment, school, and life experiences. Through generous community donations, United Way of Larimer County has more than quadrupled its investment in childcare access and affordability over the last five years.

For families interested in applying for scholarships, the parent/guardian must meet all of the following criteria to apply:

• Parent/Guardian is enrolled in or seeking care at a licensed provider located in Larimer County for any

child age 0-5 or who is not yet eligible to be enrolled in kindergarten

Parent/Guardian lives, works, or is attending in-person school in Larimer County

Family is not eligible for or currently receiving Colorado Childcare Assistance Program (CCCAP)

benefits

Income must be less than the amount listed in CCCAP Exit Income table

The Larimer Child Care Fund allows parents to choose the licensed childcare setting of their choice. Scholarships will be paid directly to childcare providers on behalf of the family each month for one year with the opportunity for families to reapply annually. Scholarship recipients will be limited to paying up to 15% of their income on childcare, freeing up resources for other household needs like rent, utilities, and health care.

Visit uwaylc.org/Childcare Fund to learn more about the Larimer Childcare Fund, including how to apply for scholarships and donate to the fund. All donations make to the Larimer Child Care Fund are eligible for the Colorado Childcare Contribution Tax Credit. This credit allows individuals and businesses to claim a 50% state income tax credit for qualified contributions.

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. UWLC recognizes that the community needs change over time and encourages a nimble and innovative approach to human services.

UWLC strengthens our community with a focus on supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence programs in Larimer County. To learn more about United Way of Larimer County, and how you can get involved with your local community, visit uwaylc.org.