Should the City of Fort Collins Be Able to Take Away Your Right to Choose What Garbage Carrier/services You Use?

In Fort Collins, trash and recycling are currently collected by private trash haulers. The different haulers offer different services and prices. While one service may work very well for one family, it may not work that well for another. That’s the amazing part of being able to choose what works best for your family. However, come April 12th, that may all change.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF CHOICE?

With local companies employed, money and jobs stay in our community. Our community continues to support small businesses.



You get to choose the service that works best for you

Service options are designed to meet your needs, not the city’s needs.

Fort Collins is proposing contracting one garbage hauler for the whole city. Of course, a one shoe fits all approach has not worked out the best for other cities that have taken the same approach. In Bloomington, Minnesota customers are forced to use the garbage services that are offered. Not only that, but they are also currently experiencing a rate hike.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN IF MY CHOICES ARE TAKEN?

Proposed fees will be added to your bill if you choose another service.

Centralized billing means non-regulated fees could be added to your account regardless.

One primary hauler means NO INCENTIVE to earn your business through better price or service.

Customers may experience increased billing, service, and reliability issues .

No services like weekly recycling, organic pick-up options, and more.

Less money stimulating the local economy , more money to big corporations.

This is not the first time the Fort Collins city council tried to do this.

Council has explored contracting at least twice in Fort Collins:

1998: Council directed staff to analyze the feasibility of waste reduction through trash contracting.

2008: Council directed staff to again analyze the feasibility of waste reduction through districting/contracting. A pilot district was developed, and the project was paused indefinitely before implementation.

Types of Trash and Recycling Collection Systems

Open Market with Licensing (Fort Collins’ current system): Each household chooses its own licensed hauler for trash and recycling collection. The local government issues the licenses and may include requirements such as offering recycling and compost collection.

Contracted System (system being considered for Fort Collins): A local government contracts with one company to provide residential trash and recycling collection.

Perspectives and concerns expressed by community members:

Prices going up / affordability

A decrease in service levels

Effects of a monopoly/lack of competition

Time is running out. April 12th, 2022 the city council is conducting a meeting to decide what they feel is best.

Ways you can make your voice heard.

Take the survey here: Take the CITY SURVEY LINK https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6757098/Contract-for-Trash-Quick-Survey

Email the city council with your concerns: Email the City (cityleaders@fcgov.com)

Call them and voice your opinion by phoning the city at (970) 221-6878.

Follow the Council Agenda by Clicking Here

https://www.fcgov.com/cityclerk/agendas

Attend a City Council Meeting and consider giving public comment.

(Regular Council Meetings are scheduled the first and third Tuesdays of each month and start at 6 p.m in the Council Chambers at City Hall West, 300 Laporte Avenue.)

Reach out to the City Council after a meeting with your comments.

Submit a form email by going to: https://chooseyourgarbage.com/ and clicking submit a form email.