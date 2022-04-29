Larimer County Adopts Fire Restrictions

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners has voted 2-0 to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County due to above normal temperatures, and windy, dry conditions.

As of 6 pm., April 27 restrictions on open fires for the unincorporated portions of Larimer County go into effect. These restrictions stay in effect until 6 pm, on May 11. Also in effect are restrictions on the use of fireworks, public firework displays, and incendiary devices. This is not a fire ban.

Restricted:

No open fires, including camp or cooking fires

Smoking in the open is not allowed, including on trails, parks, and open spaces

No fireworks or firework displays

No incendiary devices including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets,

and tracer ammunition

No welding

Not Restricted:

Contained open fires in permanently constructed stationary masonry or metal fireplaces specifically designed for the purpose of combustion

The use of internal or external combustion engines with a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order and meeting published standards

Fireplaces or wood stoves located inside permanent structures

Fires in commercially operated wood and/or charcoal-fired grills designed for cooking

Charcoal fired grills when used at a private residence and located on a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet in diameter.

Fires such as those in camp stoves and grills using gas or pressurized liquid

Welding and other torch work within an enclosed building

Outdoor welding and other torch work provided that: The area where the welding or other torch work is to be performed is free of vegetation for at least 30 feet in all directions Wind speed is less than 10 mph. There is a sufficient amount of fire suppressant immediately available to suppress any fire that may be started Fires in air curtain burners



The Sheriff may give limited exemptions from these restrictions based on his pre-approval and inspection. Any person who knowingly violates the restrictions can be fined. The Ordinance for the Regulation of Open Burning in Unincorporated Larimer County can be found at larimer.org.