Larimer County Adopts Fire Restrictions

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners has voted 2-0 to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County due to above normal temperatures, and windy, dry conditions.
As of 6 pm., April 27 restrictions on open fires for the unincorporated portions of Larimer County go into effect. These restrictions stay in effect until 6 pm, on May 11. Also in effect are restrictions on the use of fireworks, public firework displays, and incendiary devices. This is not a fire ban.
Restricted:
- No open fires, including camp or cooking fires
- Smoking in the open is not allowed, including on trails, parks, and open spaces
- No fireworks or firework displays
- No incendiary devices including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets,
- and tracer ammunition
- No welding
Not Restricted:
- Contained open fires in permanently constructed stationary masonry or metal fireplaces specifically designed for the purpose of combustion
- The use of internal or external combustion engines with a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order and meeting published standards
- Fireplaces or wood stoves located inside permanent structures
- Fires in commercially operated wood and/or charcoal-fired grills designed for cooking
- Charcoal fired grills when used at a private residence and located on a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet in diameter.
- Fires such as those in camp stoves and grills using gas or pressurized liquid
- Welding and other torch work within an enclosed building
- Outdoor welding and other torch work provided that:
- The area where the welding or other torch work is to be performed is free of vegetation for at least 30 feet in all directions
- Wind speed is less than 10 mph.
- There is a sufficient amount of fire suppressant immediately available to suppress any fire that may be started
- Fires in air curtain burners
The Sheriff may give limited exemptions from these restrictions based on his pre-approval and inspection. Any person who knowingly violates the restrictions can be fined. The Ordinance for the Regulation of Open Burning in Unincorporated Larimer County can be found at larimer.org.
