Larimer County and HistoriCorps Partner to Preserve Pioneer Space at Red Mountain

Larimer County Natural Resources has welcomed back HistoriCorps, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteers in the rehabilitation of historic structures on publicly accessible lands, this summer to Red Mountain Open Space, from June 28 through July 30.

In 2004, Larimer County Natural Resources purchased Red Mountain Open Space to protect natural, visual, and cultural resources and provide public recreation access.

Larimer County, in partnership with HistoriCorps, is seeking both local and visiting volunteers to join experts to protect and preserve an 1870’s one-story pioneer cabin/schoolhouse at Red Mountain Open Space. Historic restoration activities include reconstructing and restacking the dry sandstone foundation, replacing several sill and wall logs, and weatherizing the structure to prevent future deterioration. This critical work will preserve and maintain the structure as a physical remnant of the area’s pioneer agricultural and ranching heritage.

The four volunteer work sessions are Monday through Friday and include tent or truck camping and food. Spots are limited, don’t delay, and register today! Volunteer safety protocols for protection from Covid-19 will be strictly followed during the project. No dogs allowed. For more information, visit https://historicorps.org/rmos-school-co-2021/

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

HistoriCorps, founded in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides volunteers of all skill levels with hands-on experience preserving historic structures for public benefit across America. Volunteers work with HistoriCorps’ seasoned professionals to learn preservation skills and put those skills to work saving historic places. HistoriCorps works to ensure America’s cultural and historical resources will be enjoyed by generations to come.