Larimer County Child Predator Sting Operation Results in Four Arrests

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators along with members of the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint sting operation in two different locations in Larimer County from December 1 to December 3, 2021. The operation targeted individuals who were actively seeking to have sexual contact with underage children.

The operation resulted in four arrests:

Amarnath Arikapudi (11/04/1991) of Fort Collins

Internet Luring of a Child w/Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation x 2 counts (F4)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child x 2 counts (F4)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 4 Felony x 2 counts (F5)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child x 2 counts (F3)

o Posted cash/surety bond of $50,000 on 12/03/2021

Satyander Dudee (05/27/1968) of Versailles, Kentucky

Internet Luring of a Child w/Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation (F4)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 4 Felony (F5)

Enticement of a Child (F4)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

o Posted cash/surety bond of $50,000 on 12/04/2021

Joshua McCathern (05/07/1982) of Cheyenne, Wyoming

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

o $35,000 cash/surety bond

Jeffrey Beaman (08/06/1970) of Fort Collins

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

o $20,000 cash/surety bond

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.