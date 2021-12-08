The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living to Host Holiday Toy Donation Drive for Santa Cops  

This holiday season, The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, located at 4430 24th Street Road, will be partnering with the Greeley Police Department to collect toy donations in support of Santa Cops of Weld County. The donation drive started on Thanksgiving Day and will end on Thursday, December 23.

The Lodge at Greeley will be collecting new or in original packaging, unwrapped toys for children of all ages on behalf of Santa Cops, a local non-profit organization made up of local law enforcement. Donations may be dropped off at The Lodge at Greeley between 9 am and 5 pm daily and will be placed under the Holiday Giving Tree in the community’s lobby. As a thank you, every donor will receive an entry into a holiday gift basket raffle.

The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living is a 55+ community that was designed to meet the growing need for senior living and care in Northern Colorado. Located in the city’s CenterPlace district at 4430 24th Street Road, the Lodge offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care apartments and is managed by respected senior care management company WellAge Senior Living. For more information about The Lodge at Greeley, call (970) 939-5700 or visit thelodgeatgreeley.com.