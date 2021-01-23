Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas to host Virtual Community Conversation

Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas will be hosting a virtual community conversation for residents within the Red Feather Lakes area on Thursday, January 29, from 12 pm to 1:30 pm to discuss the area’s topics.
The community conversation will be held virtually due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is required to participate in the meeting.
Topics that will be discussed by Commissioner Kefalas include community dialogue on matters of importance, an update on recreational sport shooting, and an update on a strategic plan. A damage assessment report for the Cameron Peak Fire will also be covered with featured guest Bob Overbeck, the Assessor for Larimer County.
For more information regarding upcoming community meetings with Larimer County Commissioners, visit: http://larimer.org/communitymeetings or to register and fill out the form for this Community Conversation to participate, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PML54sY2Qw2d0NfwjqeRMg
