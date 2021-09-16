Larimer County Commissioners Approve Plans to Relocate Portions of US 287

The Vote is In — Area Residents Have Uncertain Feelings About Glade Reservoir

Wednesday night, the Planning Commissioners of Larimer County held a public hearing to vote on whether or not to approve plans put forth by CDOT to relocate portions of U.S. Highway 287 to make room for Glade Reservoir.

The Commissioners ultimately voted in favor of the proposal with a 6 to 3 count, however, concerns were voiced over many questions still being left unanswered, primarily regarding noise produced from the relocation of portions of US 287.

Though the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) proposal has been approved by the board, several attending residents were left with uncertain feelings. Local resident Denise Morrison was one of many who took to the podium to express such concerns. “I just think we’re a little bit ahead of the game here because Glade Reservoir is not fully approved yet and I don’t really see why we are looking to approve the beginning of the realignment process when so many things are unknown about it and when we don’t even know if we need to move the highway, said Denise.”

Northern Integrated Supply Project (NISP) and CDOT have partnered on the Glade Reservoir Project.

In addition to hearing from property owners, representatives from CDOT and NISP took to the podium to field questions and provide more of an overview of the proposal.

Many commissioners felt uneasy approving a project with still so many unanswered questions, but to a large extent, their hands were tied.

“Our decision tonight was more symbolic because CDOT has the right to do what they want to do even if we deny them. What I wanted to try to do is make sure that they (CDOT) heard what the concerns were and that they’re going to work with the county moving forward; they don’t have to (work with the county) but I hope that they will. I think the planning commission as a whole did a very good job of eliciting those responses from the community, so I am hopeful this will work,” said Commissioner Sean Dougherty.