Photo of the Week: King’s Canyon

September 16, 2021 Blaine Howerton Columns 0
King's Canyon near Gateway Natural Park (Photo by Rolly Medina)

The photo of the week comes from Rolly Medina in Fort Collins. “King’s Canyon” was taken near Gateway Natural Area, with a view of burned trees from the High Park Fire in the foreground.

Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader‭. ‬Your photo might capture a moment in time of‭ ‬scenery‭, ‬animals in the wild‭, ‬a wildfire‭, ‬your friends or family‭, ‬or a recent local event‭.‬

Send us your best shot‭!

No purchase is necessary‭, ‬and multiple submissions are permitted‭. ‬One photo per email‭, ‬please‭.‬

Please include a photo caption in the subject line‭ (‬include your name‭, ‬phone number‭, ‬and location‭), ‬and you could be our next weekly winner‭!‬

Sponsored by‭: ‬North Forty News

We reserve the right to use the photo wherever we see fit‭, ‬including our front page‭ ‬‮—‬crediting you as the source of that photo‭.‬

Submit Your Photos to‭:‬

yourphotos@northfortynews.com

 

