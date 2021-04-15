Larimer County COVID-19 Cases Rise Again 

Officials Asking Residents to Get Vaccinated Without Delay

Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the county in recent weeks. Larimer County public health officials and local vaccine providers are working to get enough of the community vaccinated to slow the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations occurring locally.

In Larimer County, the one-week case rate has increased from 103.7 to 227.2 cases per 100,000, more than doubling over the last three and a half weeks. The positivity rate of local COVID-19 testing rose from 4.8% to 7.5% over the last two weeks. The county is also losing ground on the progress we had with declining hospitalizations.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment is reporting that 1 in 196 Coloradans currently have the COVID-19 virus. In Larimer County, cases are primarily increasing among age groups that are largely unvaccinated, including those between the ages of 16-49 who are recently eligible to get COVID vaccines.

The increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning because it leaves unvaccinated populations, including school-aged children, vulnerable to illness and disrupts in-person learning. COVID-19 vaccines are not yet approved for use in those under age 16.

“It has been our priority to suppress the spread of the virus in Larimer County to reduce unnecessary illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths. Keeping our businesses open and our kids learning in-person is also critical for our community to keep moving forward,” says Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales.

Vaccination, face coverings, and social distancing all help slow the spread of the virus in the community. Recently, residents may have become less cautious, and may not be following basic precautions. Cases have continued to rise as a result.

“The last thing our department wants to do is adopt any additional protective restrictions. We believe we are in the final push to get out of this pandemic, and we’re asking our residents to continue to wear a mask, social distance and make an appointment to get vaccinated, without delay. The sooner we can get to at least 65% of eligible residents having at least one-dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the sooner we can truly get back to normal,” said Tom.

The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has a webpage dedicated to helping residents find information about COVID-19 vaccination and register for an appointment at www.larimer.org/covidvaccine. The direct link to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine is: https://larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine/. Individuals may also call LCDHE at 970-498-5500 for assistance scheduling an appointment. Phone assistance is available in English and Spanish. Appointments are currently available for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at sites in Loveland and Fort Collins.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.