Larimer County Issues Mandatory Evacuations for Crystal Lakes Subdivision near Red Feather Lakes

Multiple Agencies Fight Pearl Fire in Larimer County Near Red Feather Lakes

Multiple agencies are working to fight a wildfire in northwest Larimer County. As of Monday night, the Pearl Fire was estimated at 138 acres with 0% containment.

On September 16, 2024, just after 11 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls reporting smoke in the Crystal Lakes area. Firefighters from the Crystal Lakes Fire Protection District and Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District responded and located a fire approximately 5 miles northwest of Red Feather Lakes. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Initial Attack Module also responded.

LCSO Emergency Services assumed command of the incident and requested additional fire support from surrounding agencies. A total of 75 personnel worked the fire on Monday, and more resources were ordered. The incident command team quickly ordered air resources, including fixed-wing air tankers and helicopters, which dropped water and fire retardant throughout the day.

Several areas near Crystal Lakes were placed under mandatory and voluntary evacuations, which remain active at this time. A total of 2,010 contacts (not homes or individuals) were notified in the evacuation zones.

LCSO has determined that the fire originated on private property and was human caused. The Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing; further information will not be released about it at this time.

An overnight evacuation center has been set up at Cache la Poudre Middle School (3515 County Road 54G, Laporte) for those displaced by the fire. For small animal sheltering needs, please contact NOCO Humane at 970-226-3647. A large animal evacuation center has been established at The Ranch (5280 Arena Circle, Loveland). Anyone who needs to use the large animal evacuation center overnight should call the LCSO Dispatch non-emergency line (970-416-1985) to coordinate.

At 6 a.m. on September 17, the US Forest Service will assume command of the fire. For up-to-date evacuation information including evacuation areas, visit nocoalert.org or text LCEVAC to 888777. Fire information can also be found at https://www.larimer.gov/pearl-fire. The Joint Information Center will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on September 17 and can be reached at 970-980-2500.

“Larimer County is no stranger to wildfires. I’m grateful for the rapid response by our many regional partners working together seamlessly to protect this community,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “Fire can create uncertainty, especially for those with homes or property in the evacuation zones. Our hearts are with you tonight.”

Responding public safety agencies included Crystal Lakes Fire Protection District, Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Glacier View Fire Protection District, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Greeley Fire Department, Platteville Gilcrest Fire, Platte Valley Fire, Frederick-Firestone Fire, Front Range Fire Rescue, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Livermore Fire Protection District, Berthoud Fire Protection, Poudre Fire Authority, Colorado Division of Fire Protection & Control, Colorado Department of Wildlife, and UCHealth EMS.