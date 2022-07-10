Larimer County Natural Resources Launches a New Alert system to Offer Parking Lot Capacity Information to Visitors  

Know Before You Go just got a bit easier. Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) now offers an opt-in, subscription-based, free notification service (text/email) to alert subscribers when specific parking lots have reached 80-90% capacity, as measured by staff at its reservoir parks and open spaces.

Recent increases (20-30%) in visitation at Larimer County parks and open space properties over the last two years have spurred this technology to better inform visitors of parking status before they arrive. Subscribers can choose notification style via text, email, or both.

Visitors must opt-in to subscribe and then will be notified directly on their mobile phone or inbox when selected parking lots reach capacity (80-90% full) and visitors are being turned away.

Subscription is as easy as texting keywords lcboating or lcopenspaces to 833-581-0014. Lcboating will report full parking lot status at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake, Pinewood, and Flatiron Reservoirs. Lcopenspaces will report full parking lot (trailhead) status at Horsetooth Mountain, Devil’s Backbone, Eagle’s Nest, Red Mountain, and Hermit Park open spaces.

High visitation or alert hours are typically on weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and summer holidays (Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day) from 10 am-3 pm Visitors are recommended to arrive at open spaces before 9 am and at reservoirs before 10 am or after 3 pm to avoid delays during peak visitation times.

The SMS (Short Message Service) is a text messaging service managed by Larimer County and is a component of most telephone, Internet, and mobile device systems. It uses standardized communication protocols that let mobile devices exchange short text messages.

Subscribers can opt-in or cancel at any time. As a communication tool focused solely on informing visitors regarding parking lot capacity, alerts (text or email) will not be sent for inclement weather conditions, natural disaster (fire/flood) updates, road closures, rescue/recovery, and marketing information, or other general promotional information.

Objectives of the program include improving direct communication with visitors, easing pressures of crowding, and lessening negative traffic impacts in surrounding areas.

For more information or to subscribe, please visit larimer.gov/naturalresources/subscribe.