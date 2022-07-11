Publisher’s Letter: Searching for the Pot ‘O Gold

I just finished our 14th weekly edition this year. That’s 182 editions since I took ownership five years ago. But who’s counting?

This week, I also assessed how many people read North Forty Fews. The numbers are impressive! One hundred thirty-five thousand people read our content every month. Broken down, 48,000 read the print edition, and 1,300 people are on our website daily. We now send approximately 35,000 emails per week via our Daily Digest!

The opportunities surrounding this organization are plentiful, and I’m confident I will soon be able to meet my vision to deliver the news to 800,000 residents in Northern Colorado weekly.

I believe wholeheartedly that our current infrastructure can do it!

I have witnessed what good news organizations can do for the communities they serve. My small team and I work daily to keep the information flowing.

As I complete the edition every week, I also work two more jobs. Believe me. I am not complaining. I enjoy all this work. But I can’t help but think about all the people we reach weekly and how this news organization would be so much more if they just contributed a single dollar once per month. We currently collect a tiny fraction of that — in advertising, donations, and subscriptions combined!

Last week, while working at Forks in Livermore, I saw a double rainbow. It ended just near my jeep in the parking lot. I ran out looking for the pot of gold. I didn’t find it. That’s OK. The awesome picture will do. North Forty News doesn’t need a pot of gold (although it sure would make things easier). We need support from the communities we serve.

It’s pretty easy to pick up our newspaper. It’s even easier to go onto our website. That’s all by design. We want people to read articles about what’s happening in our community, the nonprofits, the news, and events. I have received feedback from people wanting more, better coverage, and more original coverage. I would like that too. I would like it more than anything!

If every person who went onto our website, picked up our newspaper, or read our daily digest email, contributed just a single dollar every month:

We would more than double our content

We would hire more Journalists

We would report on Local Sports

We would work on investigative Journalism

How awesome would all that be?

Local news organizations are essential. And I believe solution-driven products like ours make a huge difference, creating accountability, promoting events, sharing information about nonprofits and individuals, and getting out information about events throughout Northern Colorado.

I wrote last week that even I support North Forty News. I subscribe because it shows that I support an organization I believe in so much.

Do you genuinely believe that a news organization can make a difference if it publicizes what you support or shares information you would like to hear about your community? Then, why not help it thrive?

If you don’t have a dollar, ask someone who does to subscribe. Tell our advertisers you saw their ad, that you support North Forty News, and you are glad they do too! When you come across a dollar, contribute. You can get it to us in the mail. Or, go to the website link on the top of every page of our newspaper to make a secure one-time or monthly payment.

Some other organizations in our community report the news. I am not saying you shouldn’t support them. This organization, however, has the ability and flexibility to be what the community wants it to be! It is entirely local. Other news products are much less flexible because they center their business on out-of-state corporate profit.

At Forks, I’ve been lucky to talk to several subscribers. I have even made coffee for a few! They have all said they love what North Forty News is doing. They have also provided feedback. I love feedback! So, grab a coffee at Forks. Maybe you’ll see me, and we can chat a little.

The bottom line is that we need resources to produce something better. We need our community to support it — Financially.

So, it’s simple. Subscribe. Advertise. Pass the word. And then, watch North Forty News grow!

LOCAL NEWS IS A NECESSITY

ENGAGE WITH YOUR COMMUNITY!

Help us report on the new local reality.

Support our efforts with a contribution for coverage in our communities at:

https://northfortynews.com/donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/subscribe

Contact us at ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us.