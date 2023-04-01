Larimer County Sheriff Seeks Information About Missing Man

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for tips in a missing person case.

Investigators are looking for Jance Wesly Varela (DOB 10/08/81), who was last seen in June 2022. Jance had

been staying in Loveland at the time. Family members reported him missing in July 2022 after not being able to

contact him. LCSO investigators spoke with Jance’s friends and followed up on tips about his potential

whereabouts. After exhausting all leads, they have not been able to locate Jance. Based on information received

during the course of the investigation, there is concern about his well-being.

Investigators are asking the community for any information about his location or circumstances surrounding his

disappearance. Jance is 6’4 tall, 140 pounds, with gray/brown hair and brown eyes. He may have facial hair and

has a tattoo of the pi symbol on his left hand. Photos are attached courtesy of the family.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at (970) 498-5167. People can also

contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. A cash reward is

available for tips that lead to the resolution of this case.