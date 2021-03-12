Larimer County Sheriff’s Regional Swat Team Receives Services and Materials from Paul Davis Restoration

Full service residential and commercial cleanup and restoration for disasters company Paul Davis Restoration has donated labor, materials, and clean-up to the Larimer County Sheriff’s SWAT team for breach wall training exercises.

The breach wall training exercises took place on Wednesday, February 24, at a facility north of Fort Collins. The goal was to provide a realistic setting for the training by utilizing different materials that the department may not normally have access to due to budget reasons.

“The first round, we decided to build it similar to what the SWAT team had used in the past, but as close to a real build as possible,” said Damen Lippold, Paul Davis’ Reconstruction Division Manager. “The goal is to continue adding additional walls that are easy to connect and modify,” Damen said.

The Fort Collins-based restoration company plans to assist with donations, builds, and clean-ups once per quarter throughout this year. The Paul Dais team has put in over 35 hours to develop the program, and the administration set up and clean up, donating $1,500.

The SWAT team is used in situations in which significant danger exists to the lives and safety of victims or potential victims, uninvolved innocent citizens, law enforcement, or fire personnel. Some types of situations include but are not limited to high-risk warrant service when the suspect is believed to be armed, woodland manhunt operations, woodland narcotics suppression, terrorist incidents, dignitary protection, and hostage situations.

The Regional SWAT team maintains a varied assembly of equipment and vehicles to complete its tasks and maintain its member’s and community’s safety. The team trains several times a month to maintain proficiency and respond to critical incidents efficiently and effectively.

“I would like to thank the Paul Davis team for helping the Larimer County Regional Special Weapons and Tactics team (LCRST) train on explosive and mechanical breaching techniques,” said LCRST Commander Brad Harkin. “The lessons learned will be a valuable tool that we will be able to use and improve upon,” Brad said.

