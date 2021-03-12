Peak Serum Reports 64.5 Percent Year Over Year Growth and Forecasts Continued Growth

A privately owned and independent supplier of life science laboratory products, Peak Serum, Inc. has announced year-over-year growth of 64.5 percent and forecasts growth will continue this year under the temporary leadership of interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Dodge.

Peak has reported that the 64.5 percent year-over-year increase is marked by its growth in international markets such as Europe, Canada, New Zealand, and Asia. This growth can also be attributed to the company’s expanding product accessory line, which introduced Peak Pipettors, biodegradable nitrile gloves, and more over the course of the last two years.

“The serum industry is seeing tremendous growth with the increase in both domestic and international market distribution,” said Michael. “We look forward to growing alongside the serum industry by continuing to provide only the highest quality US Origin and USDA Origin serum products for all levels of research compliance while also adapting our line of Peak Products, innovative lab accessories, to meet the needs of the market,” Michael said.

Peak forecasts continued success for this year due to the rise in government initiatives towards improving the biotechnology research sector to further market growth worldwide. Peak also launched an extensive internal restructuring of the company as of February this year while it undergoes a full-sale process.

Peak’s global director of sales, Michael Dodge, has adopted the role of interim CEO due to ongoing organizational changes to best position the company during its sale status. Michael adopted the new role under guidance from the chief restructuring officer and Trustee Jay Roderick.

Michael brings over 20 years of experience in the life science industry, having worked in domestic and international markets and has been working with Peak since May 2019. Dodge has created and successfully led multiple companies in the United Kingdom for entities based in the United States and established several European distribution networks for U.S. organizations and Peak.

For more information regarding Peak Serum, Inc., visit www.peakfbs.com.