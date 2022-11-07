Larimer County Short-Term Rental Regulations Draft Public Comment Period

A draft of updated regulations in the Larimer County Land Use Code for short-term rental properties in unincorporated Larimer County is available for public comment and input.

In the past few months, public input from stakeholders and the community has been gathered to help develop the draft. The draft regulations were made available for public review on October 26.

Larimer County Community Development started work on the draft update in early July to better align the regulations with the home-sharing and rental industry and to address community concerns about impacts and compatibility.

The deadline to comment on the draft regulations is November 30.

For further updates to the draft regulations or to make comments on the regulations after both webinars, visit the short-term rental project webpage at larimer.gov.