Today’s Weather: 11/7/22

November 7, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 19 48 58 29
Berthoud 0 40 56 31
Fort Collins 5 38 55 32
Greeley 6 46 59 28
Laporte 3 40 53 35
Livermore 9 41 50 33
Loveland 9 41 55 34
Red Feather Lakes 5 31 50 33
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 41 53 35
Wellington 0 42 54 30
Windsor 2 42 56 30
*As of November 7, 2022 9:00am

