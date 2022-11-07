Today’s Weather: 11/7/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|19
|48
|58
|29
|Berthoud
|0
|40
|56
|31
|Fort Collins
|5
|38
|55
|32
|Greeley
|6
|46
|59
|28
|Laporte
|3
|40
|53
|35
|Livermore
|9
|41
|50
|33
|Loveland
|9
|41
|55
|34
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|31
|50
|33
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|41
|53
|35
|Wellington
|0
|42
|54
|30
|Windsor
|2
|42
|56
|30
|*As of November 7, 2022 9:00am
