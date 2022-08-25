Larimer County to Let Fire Restrictions Expire

On recommendation from the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners at their regular Administrative Matters meeting, recently, will allow the current fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County to expire on August 29 at 12:01 pm.

Because of above-normal moisture levels, and cooler temperatures, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Operations Director Justin Whitesell felt comfortable allowing the restrictions which were put in place on July 29, 2022, to expire. Larimer County residents and visitors are still urged to exercise caution with all combustible materials.

