Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Comes to Larimer County

Did you know 90% of brain development occurs by age 5? United Way of Larimer County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Imagination Library Colorado to bring this incredible program to Larimer County! Parents can enroll their children ages 0-5 to receive free high-quality, age-appropriate books at no cost to families. Every month until their 5th birthday, the child will receive a book addressed to them in the mail.

Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has delivered more than 90 million books to children in more than 2,000 local communities worldwide. United Way of Larimer County believes that investing in high-quality early childhood education supports kids’ academic, social, and emotional development and has lasting effects throughout their lives.

Access to the Imagination Library increases childhood literacy rates, fosters a love of books, and promotes a culture of reading among all families in Larimer County. “We are so excited for this partnership with the Imagination Library. Children who are read to early in life are better prepared for school,” said Christina Cooper, Senior Director of Resource Development at United Way of Larimer County. “Early childhood literacy and education are important pillars of our work and bringing this program to Larimer County will have lasting impact for years to come.” United Way’s five-year goal is to reach 65% of children under the age of 5 or over 11,000 children in Larimer County.

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is partnering with several local agencies to increase local access to the program, including Berthoud Community Library, Estes Valley Library, Loveland Public Library, Poudre River Public Library District, Red Feather Lakes Community Library, and Wellington Public Library. Families can enroll their children in the program by visiting www.uwaylc.org/ImaginationLibrary or visiting any of the above libraries to fill out an enrollment form. Once enrolled, the first book takes 6-8 weeks to arrive.

While Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides limited bilingual Spanish/English book options for all ages, UWLC is committed ensuring that young children and their caregivers can enjoy books in both Spanish and English year-round. We’re working in partnership with Poudre River Public Library District to achieve this goal.

To learn more about Larimer County Imagination Library including how to enroll, how to support the program, or how to become an enrollment partner, please visit www.uwaylc.org/ImaginationLibrary.