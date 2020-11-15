Larimer County Treasurer’s Annual Tax Lien Sale to be held Online with RealAuction

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey reminds the public that the Larimer County Annual Tax Lien Sale will be held online this year with RealAuction.

There will be a tax lien offered on any property with a tax balance not paid by Tuesday, November 17. All potential bidders must register before the sale date as it is the official start of the sale.

RealAuction will conduct training sessions that will be posted on their website. The classes will be held and offered by RealAuction online.

The Treasurer’s Office will permanently retain all sale certificates with safekeeping receipts of all tax liens purchased being forwarded to bidders roughly seven to ten days after the sale. If the property associated with the tax lien is placed under the control of the FDIC, DEA, IRS, or other governmental agencies before, during, or after the tax lien sale, loss of investment may occur.

A loss of investment may also occur from a natural disaster, bankruptcy, or any other unforeseen event. It is the investor’s responsibility to research and conduct their own public records investigation to become familiar with the property and reduce the possibility of loss.

Tax lien sale certificates are automatically canceled after fifteen years. The assignment of tax lien certificates will be processed starting in January of next year with a $17 fee for each assignment.

All property taxes are required to be gathered to meet all certified taxing authorities’ budgetary requirements, with the annual tax lien sale being held to collect said unpaid taxes. Liens are placed against the properties and are purchased by investors who earn interest against the tax amounts.

There are a total of 1,708 real property and 53 mobile homes delinquent accounts currently within Larimer County. These real properties and mobile homes delinquent accounts total nearly $4,662,242.32 in unpaid taxes.

For more information regarding the Tax Lien Sale, visit: https://larimer.coloradotaxsale.com or call the Treasurer & Pubic Trustee’s Office at 970-498-7020